30 Nov 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #37 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 29 November 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato and Davao Region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 71,247 families or 349,266 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 362 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 13,073 families or 60,130 persons taking temporary shelter in 107 evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 25,812 families or 125,609 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends, or in open spaces (see Table 3).

