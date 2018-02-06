DSWD DROMIC Report #37 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 5 February 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Alert status was raised to level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) on January 22 at 1:00 PM by DOST-PHIVOLCS due to the phreatomagmatic eruption (increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosion).

Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

22,399 families or 86,052 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Centers:

17,137 families or 64,895 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 58 evacuation centers (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Centers:

2,954 families or 12,169 persons are currently staying with relatives/friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3).