DSWD DROMIC Report #36 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by TD Karding As of 11 September 2018, 8PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 3:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Storm with International name “Barijat” (formerly “Neneng”) was estimated based on all available data at 425 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (20.2°N, 117.9°E) [outside PAR] with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. It is moving West Southwest at 15 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather