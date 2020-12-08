DSWD DROMIC Report #34 on Super Typhoon “Rolly” as of 7 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a super typhoon. It made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes and second landfall in Tiwi, Albay. It has weakened into a typhoon and made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon, and fourth landfall in Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. It has continued to weaken and become a tropical storm. At 8PM on 03 November 2020, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 733,965 families or 2,995,355 persons were affected in 5,895 barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR (see Table 1).