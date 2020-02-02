DSWD DROMIC Report #31 on Typhoon “URSULA” as of 31 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

“PHANFONE” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 23 December 2019 and was named “Ursula” as the 21st Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 24 December 2019, “Ursula” intensified into a typhoon as it moved toward Eastern Visayas; hence, also affecting Northeastern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas. On 28 December 2019, “Ursula” weakened into a Tropical Storm (TS) and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 795,449 families or 3,296,877 persons are affected in 3,099 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII and CARAGA (see Table 1).