DSWD DROMIC Report #30 on Super Typhoon “Rolly” as of 19 November 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a super typhoon. It made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes and second landfall in Tiwi, Albay. It has weakened into a typhoon and made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon, and fourth landfall in Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. It has continued to weaken and become a tropical storm. At 8PM on 03 November 2020, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 550,526 families or 2,144,243 persons were affected in 5,506 barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 5,246 families or 22,291 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 367 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 11,851 families or 48,989 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V and CAR (see Table 3).