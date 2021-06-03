Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Tropical Storm “Dante” as of 2 June 2021, 6PM
Issued at 2:00 PM, 02 June 2021, TROPICAL STORM “DANTE” CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTHWESTWARD TOWARDS THE SOUTHWESTERN PORTION OF BATANGAS-NORTHEASTERN PORTION OF ORIENTAL MINDORO.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS
Heavy Rainfall: Today through tomorrow morning, Tropical Storm “DANTE” is forecast to bring:
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over CALABARZON, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Bataan, Zambales, and Pangasinan.
Moderate to heavy rains over the rest of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, Iloilo, and Guimaras.
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Negros Occidental, and the rest of MIMAROPA.
Under these conditions and considering antecedent rainfall, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.
Severe Winds:
Strong winds to gale-force winds are possible over the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 is hoisted. Such conditions may bring generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation.
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) which may cause generally very light damage to structures and vegetation may be experienced in areas where TCWS #1 is in effect.
HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS
In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where TCWS #2 is in effect and the seaboards of Bicol Region. Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor.
Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.0 m) over the seaboard of areas where TCWS #1 is in effect, the remaining seaboards of Visayas, the seaboard of Caraga, the northern seaboard of Northern Mindanao, and the eas tern seaboard of Davao Oriental. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.
TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK:
“DANTE” will continue moving generally northwestward and may pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or the southwestern portion of Batangas before turning north northwestward making another landfall over Bataan tonight. It will then traverse or pass near Zambales and Pang asinan tomorrow morning.
This tropical storm is forecast to maintain its strength until it makes landfall over mainland Luzon. Further land interaction with the rugged terrain of mainland Luzon will weaken “DANTE” into a tropical depression tonight or tomorrow morning.
At 1:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Storm “DANTE” (CHOI-WAN) was estimated based on all available data over the over the coastal waters of Pola, Oriental Mindoro or 45 km East Southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (13.2°N, 121.5°E).
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 9,831 families or 45,456 persons were affected in 89 barangays in Regions XI, XII and Caraga (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Centers
There are 3,090 families or 12,071 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 94 evacuation centers in Region XI and Caraga (see Table 2).
b. Outside Evacuation Centers
There are 221 families or 980 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region Caraga (see Table 3)