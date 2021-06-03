DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Tropical Storm “Dante” as of 2 June 2021, 6PM

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where TCWS #2 is in effect and the seaboards of Bicol Region. Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor.

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.0 m) over the seaboard of areas where TCWS #1 is in effect, the remaining seaboards of Visayas, the seaboard of Caraga, the northern seaboard of Northern Mindanao, and the eas tern seaboard of Davao Oriental. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.