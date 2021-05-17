DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Tropical Storm “Crising” as of 16 May 2021, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 16 April 2021 at around 6:20 AM, Severe Tropical Storm "BISING" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and intensified into a typhoon. The rainbands of Typhoon “BISING” brought moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon. On 23 April 2021, “BISING” weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm and left the PAR on 25 April 2021 at around 5:40 AM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 12,733 families or 62,760 persons were affected in 59 barangays in Regions IX and XI (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 96 families or 490 persons currently taking temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Regions IX and XI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,644 families or 8,220 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region IX (see Table 3).

Damaged Houses

There are 98 damaged houses; of which, two (2) were totally damaged and 96 were partially damaged (see Table 4)