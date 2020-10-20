DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Tropical Depression (TD) “OFEL” as of 17 October 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 13 October 2020, the Low Pressure Area East of Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression and was named "OFEL". On 16 October the TD "OFEL" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and continuously moving generally westward over the West Philippine Sea. Southwest Monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to Southwest Monsoon over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro, and Zamboanga Peninsula. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 5,844 families or 26,685 persons were affected in 95 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, V and VII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There were 1,405 families or 5,023 persons who took temporary shelter in 89 evacuation centers in Regions CALABARZON and V. These families have now returned home. (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 7 families or 40 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region VII (see Table 3