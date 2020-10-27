DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Tropical Depression “Quinta” as of 26 October 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 05:00 PM, 26 October 2020, TYPHOON "QUINTA" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AS IT MOVES WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA.

Track: "QUINTA" will move west-northwestward towards the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is forecast to exit the PAR tomorrow morning.

Intensity: "QUINTA" may reach its peak intensity within 24 hours.

Rainfall: Today through tomorrow morning, "QUINTA" will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, CALABARZON, Aurora, and Isabela. The tail-end of a frontal system will likewise bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. These two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, and the rest of Luzon. Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Strong winds: Strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1. Potential impacts of these wind conditions to structures and vegetation are detailed in the TCWS section of this bulletin. In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions due to the northeasterly surge will also prevail over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, and northern Zambales.

At 4:00 PM today, the eye of Typhoon "QUINTA" was located based on all available data at 310 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (13.5 °N, 118.3 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 27,960 families or 108,977 persons were affected in 445 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA (see Table 1)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 6,515 families or 25,222 persons taking temporary shelter in 405 evacuation centers in Regions III, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,521 families or 4,912 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions CALABARZON and MIMAROPA (see Table 3).