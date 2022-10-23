DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Tropical Depression “Obet” as of 21 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 21 October 2022 at 5PM, “OBET” MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT THREATENS BATANES

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

Tonight until tomorrow early morning: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over the mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

Severe Winds:

Throughout the passage of OBET, strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) may be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted. However, the hoisting of Wind Signal No. 2 (for gale-force winds) remains possible should OBET reach tropical storm category prior or during its traverse of the Luzon Strait – a scenario that is not ruled out at this time.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #25 issued at 5:00 PM today.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and the tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions

Track and Intensity Outlook

Tropical Depression OBET is forecast to track generally westward until tomorrow and its center is likely to pass over or very close to Batanes between this late afternoon and tonight. On the track forecast, OBET will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or afternoon.

OBET is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category between tonight and tomorrow morning. Further intensification is likely once the tropical cyclone moves over the West Philippine Sea.

The center of Tropical Depression OBET was estimated based on all available data at 75 km East of Basco, Batanes (20.3 °N, 122.7 °E) moving Westward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,096 families or 7,232 persons are affected in 38 Barangays in Regions I and II (see Table 1).