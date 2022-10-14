DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Tropical Depression “Maymay” as of 13 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 13 October 2022 at 5 AM, the threat of heavy rainfall continues as “Maymay” weakens into a Low-Pressure Area.

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rains:

● Today through tomorrow early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan,

Isabela, and Apayao. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

● Under these conditions and considering significant antecedent rainfall, scattered to widespread flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4 AM today and the Weather Advisory #7 issued at 11 PM yesterday.

Severe Winds:

● Despite the lifting of wind signals, occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force strength associated with the enhanced northeasterly surface wind flow may still be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Batanes, Cagayan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Due to the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 5.5 m) will prevail over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #8 issued at 5 AM today.

● Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● The remnant circulation of “MAYMAY” is forecast to track westward towards Aurora. Due to the frictional effects, this may dissipate within 12 hours. The Low Pressure Area (formerly “MAYMAY”) was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora (16.1°N, 122.1°E) and moving West Southwestward at 15 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin