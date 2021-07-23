DSWD DROMIC Report #3 Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique as of 22 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 June 2021 at 5:00 PM, Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide were discovered in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 95 families or 324 persons were affected by the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 47 families or 153 persons currently taking temporary shelter in two (2) Evacuation Centers in Brgy. Ubos, Poblacion, Valderrama (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 48 families or 161 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 95 families or 314 persons are displaced in Valderrama, Antique (see Table 4).