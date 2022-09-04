DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Super Typhoon Henry as of 03 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 PM, 03 September 2022, “HENRY” MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH WHILE MOVING NORTHWARD OVER THE SEA EAST OF TAIWAN

Heavy Rainfall:

• Today: Light to moderate with at times heavy rains likely over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

• Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

• In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by this typhoon will also bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon. For more information, refer to Weather Advisory #3 issued at 11:00 AM today and the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast at 4:00 PM today.

Severe Winds:

• Strong wind strength (strong breeze to near gale) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect.

• In the next 24 hours, occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force strength associated with the enhanced Southwest Monsoon and its convergence with the typhoon circulation may also be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, and the remaining localities in Babuyan Islands that are not under any wind signal.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:

• Under the influence of Typhoon HENRY, a Gale Warning is in effect for the seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #7 issued at 5:00 PM today.

• In the next 24 hours, HENRY may bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook:

The center of the eye of Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 460km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (23.9 °N, 124.8 °E ) moving Northwestward at 10 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin