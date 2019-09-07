DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Southwest Monsoon enhanced by LPA as of 04 September 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 01 September 2019, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) located West of Calayan, Cagayan was developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “Kabayan”. TD “Kabayan” generally moved towards West of Calayan, Cagayan and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,868 families or 9,607 persons were affected in 44 barangays in Region I and CAR (see Table 1).