26 Nov 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Mw 5.9 Earthquake Incident in Kadingilan, Bukidnon as of 24 November 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 Nov 2019
Situation Overview

On 18 November 2019 at 09:22 PM, a 5.9 moment magnitude (Mw) earthquake jolted the municipality of Kadingilan, Bukidnon (07.66°N, 124.89°E - 008 km N 24°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 5 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Bukidnon.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 581 families or 2,477 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 16 barangays in Region X (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 244 families or 792 persons taking temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Bukidnon (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 271 damaged houses; of which, 37 are totally damaged and **234 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱360,720.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 5).

