Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Mw 5.3 Earthquake Incident in Burauen, Leyte as of 13 May 2022, 6PM

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Situation Overview

On 21 March 2022 at 12:39 AM, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Burauen, Leyte (0.95°N, 124.80°E - 010 km S 77°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 004 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities.

Date/Time: 21 March 2022, 12:39:19 AM

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V - Burauen, Albuera, Ormoc City, Kananga, La Paz, Julita, Dagami, Tabontabon and Pastrana, Leyte

Intensity IV - Dulag, Sta. Fe, Barugo, Abuyog, Palo, Tolosa, Capoocan, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, MacArthur, Palompon and Baybay City, Leyte; Tacloban City

Intensity III - Cebu City and Talisay City, Cebu; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Carigara and Alangalang, Leyte; Biliran, Biliran

Intensity II - Maasin City, Southern Leyte; Borongan City and Taft, Eastern Samar; Naval, Biliran and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Expecting Damage: NO

Expecting Aftershocks: YES

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 72 families or 360 persons affected by the earthquake incident in four (4) barangays in Region VIII (see Table 1).

Related Content