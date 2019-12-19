DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Ms 6.9 Earthquake Incident in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 18 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 15 December 2019 at 02:11 PM, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Matanao, Devao del Sur (06.74°N, 125.20°E - 005 km N 72° W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 3 km.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 29,592 families or 124,221 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 105 barangays in Region XI (see Table 1).

Note: Ongoing assessment and validation being conducted.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 3,076 families or 14,993 persons taking temporary shelter in 24 evacuation centers in Region XI (see Table 2).