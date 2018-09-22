DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu as of 21 September 2018, 11PM
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Days of heavy monsoon rains caused a steep slope to collapse in Brgy. Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu at around 6:00 in the morning on 20 September 2018. At least 14 houses were directly affected, buried 8 feet deep or more (Cebu PDRRM SitRep #3 as of 2000H).
Source: DSWD FO VII
Summary of Assistance Provided
City government provided bread and coffee in the morning of 20 September 2018, food/hot meals are being served at evacuation sites opened. Lunch provision came from Apo Cement, KEPCO, Provincial Board Member Yuli Daan and city government.
Food from PSWDO for the evacuees and survivors were also distributed
DSWD-FO VII initially provided food and non-food items worth ₱2,018,919.50 consisting of the following: