DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu as of 21 September 2018, 11PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Days of heavy monsoon rains caused a steep slope to collapse in Brgy. Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu at around 6:00 in the morning on 20 September 2018. At least 14 houses were directly affected, buried 8 feet deep or more (Cebu PDRRM SitRep #3 as of 2000H).

Source: DSWD FO VII

Summary of Assistance Provided