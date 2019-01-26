26 Jan 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Landslide Incident in Jipapad, Eastern Samar as of 24 January 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (582.39 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On November 27, 2018, at around 8:00 AM, Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD) received an information thru phone call from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) staff reporting to us the landslide in Barangay Magsaysay, Jipapad, Eastern Samar that took place at around 12:00 AM on 26 November 2018.

Source: DSWD Field Office VIII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 93 families or 351 persons were affected in 1 barangay in Jipapad, Eastern Samar. (see Table 1).

