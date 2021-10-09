Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Landslide Incident in Barangays Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique as of 28 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 September 2021 at around 3:00 PM, a landslide incident occurred in Barangays Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique due to heavy rainfall.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 53 families or 204 persons affected in Barangays Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique (see Table 1).

