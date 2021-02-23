Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Landslide and Flooding Incident in Davao del Norte as of 22 February 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
Issued at 2:00 PM, 14 February 2021, Moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over North Cotabato, Davao del Norte, Sulu, Lanao del Norte.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 18,201 families or 90,891 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 39 barangays in Davao Region
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
There were 289 families or 1,392 persons took temporary shelter in nine (9) evacuation centers in Davao Region
III. Assistance provided
A total of ₱2,845,750.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which ₱1,855,750.00 was provided by DSWD and ₱990,000.00 from LGUs