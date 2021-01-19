DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Flooding Incident in Western Visayas as of 18 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 January 2021, a flooding incident occurred in low-lying areas in Negros Occidental particularly in Silay City, Victorias City, Sagay City, Cadiz City, E.B. Magalona and other municipalities in the province of Capiz brought by the tail-end of a frontal system

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 40,205 families or 182,222 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 97 barangays in Western Visayas

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 3,735 families or 14,815 persons took temporary shelter in 62 evacuation centers in Western Visayas

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 3,643 families or 13,235 persons are have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends

III. Damaged Houses

A total of 1,229 damaged houses; of which, 105 were totally damaged and 1,124 were partially damaged

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱8,466,687.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱3,733,900.00 from DSWD, ₱3,832,059.00 from LGUs, and ₱900,728.00 from NGOs