DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Flooding Incident due to ITCZ in Region VII as of 16 July 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 06 July 2022, Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ that resulted to flooding in some areas in Cebu Province and Negros Oriental in Region VII.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) VII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 891 families or 4,185 persons are affected in ten (10) barangays in Region VII (see Table 1).