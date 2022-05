I. Situation Overview

On 09 May 2022, several areas in the Davao Region experienced flooding caused by the overflowing of the Mana River in Malita, Davao Occidental due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,954 families or 9,692 persons are affected in 14 Barangays in Region XI (see Table 1).