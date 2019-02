DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on Flooding and Landslide Incident in Davao Region as of 02 February 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

On January 26, 2019, Davao Region has been experiencing continuous light to moderate rainfall brought about by the effects of the Tail End of Cold Front affecting Mindanao and the prevailing localized thunderstorms. This weather disturbance has led to the rising of the water levels in the different parts of the Region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 67,153 families or 277,559 persons were affected in 125 barangays, 18 cities/municipalities, and 3 provinces in Region XI (see Table 1).