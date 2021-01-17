DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Flashflood Incident in Northern Mindanao as of 15 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued on 13 January 2021, at 5:00AM the Tail-end of Frontal System / LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the areas of Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,615 families or 7,435 persons were affected by the flooding incident in nine (9) Barangays in Northern Mindanao (see Table 1).