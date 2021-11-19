Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Flashflood Incident in Misamis Oriental as of 18 November 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 27 October 2021, flashflood incidents occurred in several municipalities in Misamis Oriental due to the heavy rains caused by the severe thunderstorm in the area.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 3,139 families or 11,526 persons were affected in 15 Barangays in Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 556 families or 1,658 persons sought temporary shelter in 14 evacuation centers in Misamis Oriental (see Table 2).
IV. Damaged Houses
A total of 373 houses were partially damaged by the flashflood incident in Misamis Oriental (see Table 3).