DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Flashflood Incident due to LPA embedded along ITCZ in Region XII as of 26 July 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 July 2022, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 695 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (10.7°N 132.1°E). It is embedded along Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting the southern section of Mindanao bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms that may cause possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains in SOCCSKSARGEN caused by LPA / ITCZ.

Source: PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 27,238 families or 136,190 persons are affected in 44 barangays in Region XII (see Table 1).