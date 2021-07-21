DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Flashflood Incident in Cagayan de Oro City as of 20 July 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

In the evening of 13 July 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in the Cagayan de Oro City caused by the Low Pressure Area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 910 families or 4,494 persons were affected by the flooding incident in four (4) barangays in Cagayan de Oro City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families and Persons Inside Evacuation Centers

There were a total of 40 families or 144 persons who took temporary shelter at three (3) evacuation centers and have now returned home (see Table 2).