I. Situation Overview

On 14 July 2022, localized thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall in Alabel, Sarangani Province that caused flashfloods in the area.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 221 families or 1,105 persons are affected in five (5) barangays in Alabel, Sarangani Province (see Table 1).