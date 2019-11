SUMMARY

At 2:00 PM of 07 November, residents from coastal areas of Municipality of Paluan in Province of Occidental Mindoro took evacuation due to big waves.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 335 families or 1,016 persons were affected by the effects of Typhoon “Quiel” in 13 barangays in MIMAROPA (see Table 1).