DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front Enhanced by STS “QUIEL” as of 09 November 2019, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 05 November 2019, the Tropical Depression West Southwest of Iba, Zambales has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named “Quiel”. It has intensified into a Tropical Storm on the same day while moving eastward. “Quiel” and the Tail-End of a Cold Front brought moderate with occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon particularly in Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao. On 07 November 2019, “Quiel” has intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) while moving slowly eastward. It became a Typhoon on 08 November 2019 as it moved southwestward. It exited PAR today and the Tail-End of a Cold Front continues to affect Northern Luzon.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

20,416 families or 84,635 persons were affected by the Effects of a Tail-End of a Cold Front enhanced by STS “Quiel” in 220 barangays in Regions I, II and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 937 families or 3,551 persons taking temporary shelter in 41 evacuation centers in Regions II and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

554 families or 2,171 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I, II and CAR (see Table 3).