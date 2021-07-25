DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” as of 24 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 24 July 2021 at 5 AM, under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon being enhanced by “FABIAN”, scattered to widespread monsoon rains will be experienced in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Metro Manila, most of Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA, and portions of Western Visayas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 31F

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 13,635 families or 62,244 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 177 barangays in Regions I, III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 1).