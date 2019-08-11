11 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TS Hanna as of 08 August 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original
SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 3:00 PM today, the eye of TYPHOON "HANNA" {LEKIMA} was located based on all available data at 505 km Northeast of Basco, Batanes (23.7°N, 125.4°E) with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 230 km/h. It is moving North° Northwest at°20 km/h. Meanwhile, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 105° km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (17.7°N, 119.4°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the whole country.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

18,045 families or 72,802 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 82 barangays in Regions I, III and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 553 families or 2,377 persons who are currently taking temporary shelter in 24 evacuation centers in Regions III and MIMAROPA (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

All 263 families or 952 persons have already returned to their residences (see Table 3)

