DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Storm “NIMFA” as of 21 September 2019, 4PM

Situation Overview

"NIMFA" HAS SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIED AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

"NIMFA" exited the PAR at 2:00 AM today.

Between today and tomorrow (21 September) morning, the Southwest Monsoon will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to potentially rough to very rough sea conditions. The other seaboards of the country will remain moderate to rough.

At 4:00 AM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "NIMFA" was estimated based on all available data at 705 km Northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (25.4 °N, 126.3 °E )