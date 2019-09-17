DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD “MARILYN” as of 16 September 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

Southwest Monsoon continued to bring light to moderate rains across the country as it has enhanced by Tropical Depression “Marilyn”. On 15 September 2019, TD “Marilyn” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility. However, Southwest Monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that may cause possible flash floods or landslides due to occasional heavy rains.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,161 families or 10,616 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by TD “Marilyn” in 27 barangays in Regions IX, XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 1,240 families or 5,988 persons are currently taking shelter in 15 evacuation centers in Regions IX, XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 442 families or 2,233 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions XI and XII (see Table 3).