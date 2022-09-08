DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by STY Henry as of 07 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 04 September 2022 at 5AM, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Henry brought monsoon rains over the northern and western section of Northern Luzon and Western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

Issued on 05 September 2022 at 4PM, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the Southwest Monsoon/Localized Thunderstorm may bring possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin and DSWD-Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 468 families or 1,468 persons are affected in 25 barangays in CAR (see Table 1).