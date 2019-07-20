20 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 19 July 2019, 7PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 19 July 2019
preview
Download PDF (749.86 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 14 June 2019, onset of Southwest Monsoon was declared by PAGASA. On 15 July 2019, the Tropical Storm “FALCON” intensified the Southwest Monsoon which brought heavy rains affecting Region VI and causing flooding in Region X specifically in four (4) municipalities in Lanao Del Norte.

Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

8,620 families or 39,511 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 68 barangays in Regions VI and X (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 2,666 families or 10,361 persons took temporarily shelter in 33 evacuation centers in Regions VI and X (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

935 families or 4,197 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends in Region X (see Table 3).

