DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Shear Line as of 2 February 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 15 January 2022 at 9PM, the Shear Line will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains with possible lightning and strong winds affecting portions of Surigao del Sur (Hinatuan, Bislig, and Lingig), Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte (Tagum and New Corella), Davao Occidental, Sarangani, South Cotabto, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato (Tulunan, Makilala, and MLang), Lanao del Norte (Munai, Ganassi, SNDimaporo, Nunungan, Lala, and Kapatagan), Lanao del Sur (Balindong and Madamba) Zamboanga del Sur (Aurora, Pagadian, Midsalip, Tigbao, Bayog, and Lakewood), Zamboanga Sibugay (Buug, Siay, Alicia, mabuhay, Olutanga, Titay, Ipil, and RTLim), Zamboanga del Norte (Tampilisan, Labason, and Gutalac) and may affect nearby areas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA RAINFALL ADVISORY

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 34,777 families or 172,854 persons are affected in 75 barangays in Region XI (see Table 1).