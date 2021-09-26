DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of LPA embedded along ITCZ as of 25 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 20 September 2021 the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 280 km West of Subic, Zambales embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Mindanao and Quezon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 6,119 families or 25,679 persons affected in 26 barangays in Regions VI and XI (see Table 1).