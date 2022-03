DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Low Pressure Area as of 14 March 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 10 March 2022 at 4 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 465 km West of Zamboanga City or 255 km South Southwest of Puerto Princesa City (7.6°N, 117.9°E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 20,477 families or 88,393 persons affected in 73 barangays in Regions VIII, IX, X, XI and XII (see Table 1).