DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Localized Thunderstorms in Davao Region as of 23 August 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 04 August 2019, residents from coastal areas in some barangays of Davao City have experienced huge sea waves due to localized thunderstorms causing damages to residential houses. Meanwhile, municipality of Pantukan in Compostela Valley Province also experienced flashflood incidents on 13 August 2019 which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area. Eventually, other municipalities in Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental and the rest of the region will continue to experience possible flashfloods and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Source: DSWD-FO XI / PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 8,857 families or 42,986 persons were affected by the effects of localized thunderstorms in 25 barangays in Davao Region (see Table 1).