I. Situation Overview

On 09 September 2022, heavy rains and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms were experienced in the province of Cebu which caused flooding and landslide incidents in the affected areas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA and Field Office (FO) VII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 797 families or 3,043 persons are affected in 13 barangays in the Province of Cebu (see Table 1).