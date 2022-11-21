DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 20 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 November 2022, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may have caused possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains to Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN.

On 19 November 2022 at 4PM, the ITCZ continuously affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Today at 11AM, the ITCZ would bring moderate to heavy rains over Kalayaan Islands. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains would be experienced over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Quirino, Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan, and the rest of Palawan.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 16,648 families or 70,751 persons are affected in 55 barangays in Regions VIII, XI and XII (see Table 1).