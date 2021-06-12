DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 10 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued on 17 May 2021 at 4 PM, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) was affecting Mindanao. Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, and possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms might experienced over Regions IX and XII.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,986 families or 14,930 persons were affected in 19 barangays in Regions IX and XII (see Table 1).