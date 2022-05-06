Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 04 May 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 27 April 2022, heavy rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) caused flashflood and flooding in several areas of the Davao and SOCCSKSARGEN Regions.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FOs)
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 19,190 families or 79,719 persons are affected in 34 Barangays in Region XI and XII (see Table 1).