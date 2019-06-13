DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Effects of El Niño as of 05 June 2019, 6PM

EL NIÑO ADVISORY

El Niño conditions persist in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Warmer than average sea surface temperature anomaly (SSTA) in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific of at least 0.5°C was observed, since the last quarter of 2018. Recent analyses from global climate models suggest that the on-going El Niño condition will likely to continue until the June-July-August 2019 season.

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 4

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 276,382 families or 1,258,482 persons were affected in 2,315 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA and CAR (see Table 1).