DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 18 October 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 16 October 2019 at 07:37 PM, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.75°N, 125.00°E - 022 km S 59° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 8 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,653 families or 8,265 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 52 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 58 families or 352 persons who are taking temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 547 families or 2,673 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).