DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Displacement due to Military Operations in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao as of 20 September 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 25 July 2019 at around 3 PM, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted a military operation in Shariff Saydona Mustapha due to the presence of alleged BIFF group. This has created fear among the residence including those in the nearby municipalities which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

2,103 families or 10,515 persons were affected due to military operations in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).